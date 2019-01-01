ALFI Inc is an Artificial Intelligence enterprise SaaS platform powering computer vision with machine learning models, and deep learning to deliver the right content in an ethical manner. It provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. It uses artificial intelligence and big data analytics to measure and predict human response. Its computer vision technology is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, to determine the age, gender, ethnicity, geolocation, and emotion of someone in front of an Alfi-enabled device, such as a tablet or kiosk.