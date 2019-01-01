|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ALFI (NASDAQ: ALFIW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ALFI.
There is no analysis for ALFI
The stock price for ALFI (NASDAQ: ALFIW) is $0.4128 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ALFI.
ALFI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for ALFI.
ALFI is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.