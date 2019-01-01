QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ALFI Inc is an Artificial Intelligence enterprise SaaS platform powering computer vision with machine learning models, and deep learning to deliver the right content in an ethical manner. It provides solutions that bring transparency and accountability to the digital out-of-home advertising marketplace. It uses artificial intelligence and big data analytics to measure and predict human response. Its computer vision technology is powered by proprietary artificial intelligence, to determine the age, gender, ethnicity, geolocation, and emotion of someone in front of an Alfi-enabled device, such as a tablet or kiosk.

ALFI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ALFI (ALFIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ALFI (NASDAQ: ALFIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ALFI's (ALFIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ALFI.

Q

What is the target price for ALFI (ALFIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ALFI

Q

Current Stock Price for ALFI (ALFIW)?

A

The stock price for ALFI (NASDAQ: ALFIW) is $0.4128 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ALFI (ALFIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ALFI.

Q

When is ALFI (NASDAQ:ALFIW) reporting earnings?

A

ALFI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ALFI (ALFIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ALFI.

Q

What sector and industry does ALFI (ALFIW) operate in?

A

ALFI is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.