Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.27 - 0.67
Mkt Cap
3.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
11.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Aladdin Healthcare Technologies is engaged in the discovery of novel therapeutics and diagnostics for multiple age-related diseases. Based on its AI solutions, Aladdin has developed three core platforms: Drug Discovery, Biomedical Knowledge Graphs, and Disease Diagnosis. These platforms accelerate the drug discovery process and deliver more accurate and cost-effective age-related disease diagnoses.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aladdin Healthcare Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aladdin Healthcare (ALDNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aladdin Healthcare (OTCQB: ALDNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aladdin Healthcare's (ALDNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aladdin Healthcare.

Q

What is the target price for Aladdin Healthcare (ALDNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aladdin Healthcare

Q

Current Stock Price for Aladdin Healthcare (ALDNF)?

A

The stock price for Aladdin Healthcare (OTCQB: ALDNF) is $0.272 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 14:23:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aladdin Healthcare (ALDNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aladdin Healthcare.

Q

When is Aladdin Healthcare (OTCQB:ALDNF) reporting earnings?

A

Aladdin Healthcare does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aladdin Healthcare (ALDNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aladdin Healthcare.

Q

What sector and industry does Aladdin Healthcare (ALDNF) operate in?

A

Aladdin Healthcare is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.