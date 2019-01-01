QQQ
Alicanto Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is focused on the exploration and development of a portfolio of gold projects in the prospective geological provinces of Guyana. The company's project profile includes Arakaka Gold Project, Ianna Gold Project, and Tassawini Gold Project, Oxberg VMSNaverberg VMS, and others. Its geographical segments include Guyana; Australia; and Sweden.

see more
Alicanto Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alicanto Minerals (ALCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alicanto Minerals (OTCGM: ALCCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Alicanto Minerals's (ALCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alicanto Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Alicanto Minerals (ALCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alicanto Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Alicanto Minerals (ALCCF)?

A

The stock price for Alicanto Minerals (OTCGM: ALCCF) is $0.12 last updated Today at 2:41:07 PM.

Q

Does Alicanto Minerals (ALCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alicanto Minerals.

Q

When is Alicanto Minerals (OTCGM:ALCCF) reporting earnings?

A

Alicanto Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alicanto Minerals (ALCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alicanto Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Alicanto Minerals (ALCCF) operate in?

A

Alicanto Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.