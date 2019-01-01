QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Almacenes Exito SA is a Colombian retailer that operates in its homeland and overseas. The company operates stores under Grupo Exito in Colombia; Grupo Pao de Acucar in Brazil; Libertad in Argentina; and Disco, Devoto and Geant chains in Uruguay. Exito has a omnichannel, multiformat, and multibrand model. The company has e-commerce operations in Columbia under www.exito.com, www.carulla.com, and cdiscount.com.co, and in Brazil under Cnova.com. Its store offerings include groceries and food, clothing, home appliances, personal care products, and home-entertainment electronic and digital products.

