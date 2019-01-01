QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Alanco Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary Alanco Energy Services, Inc., is engaged in the process of constructing a water disposal facility to receive produced water generated as a byproduct from oil and gas well operations.

Alanco Technologies Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alanco Technologies (ALAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alanco Technologies (OTCEM: ALAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alanco Technologies's (ALAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alanco Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Alanco Technologies (ALAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alanco Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Alanco Technologies (ALAN)?

A

The stock price for Alanco Technologies (OTCEM: ALAN) is $0.0099 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:11:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alanco Technologies (ALAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alanco Technologies.

Q

When is Alanco Technologies (OTCEM:ALAN) reporting earnings?

A

Alanco Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alanco Technologies (ALAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alanco Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Alanco Technologies (ALAN) operate in?

A

Alanco Technologies is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry.