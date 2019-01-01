QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.82
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Akasol AG develops, tests, validates, manufactures, and distributes liquid-cooled and rechargeable high-performance Li-Ion battery systems for a wide range of applications, such as buses, commercial vehicles, rail vehicles, marine, industrial vehicles, and stationary applications. Geographically, it has operations domestically, as well as in foreign countries. It generates a vast majority of its revenues from foreign countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Akasol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akasol (AKSLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akasol (OTCPK: AKSLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Akasol's (AKSLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akasol.

Q

What is the target price for Akasol (AKSLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akasol

Q

Current Stock Price for Akasol (AKSLF)?

A

The stock price for Akasol (OTCPK: AKSLF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akasol (AKSLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akasol.

Q

When is Akasol (OTCPK:AKSLF) reporting earnings?

A

Akasol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akasol (AKSLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akasol.

Q

What sector and industry does Akasol (AKSLF) operate in?

A

Akasol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.