|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Aker Offshore Wind (OTCQX: AKOWF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Aker Offshore Wind.
There is no analysis for Aker Offshore Wind
The stock price for Aker Offshore Wind (OTCQX: AKOWF) is $0.272 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Aker Offshore Wind.
Aker Offshore Wind does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Aker Offshore Wind.
Aker Offshore Wind is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.