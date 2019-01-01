QQQ
Range
0.27 - 0.27
Vol / Avg.
2K/4.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 2.55
Mkt Cap
184.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.27
P/E
-
EPS
-0.13
Shares
678.7M
Outstanding
Aker Offshore Wind AS is an offshore wind developer in Norway with focus on assets in deep waters. Geographically, it operates through both Norwegian and International market. Its portfolio consists of development projects and prospects located in Asia, North America and Europe. Aker Offshore Wind aims to deploy cost-effective solutions based on decades of offshore experience, in close cooperation with global partners.


Aker Offshore Wind Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aker Offshore Wind (AKOWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aker Offshore Wind (OTCQX: AKOWF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Aker Offshore Wind's (AKOWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aker Offshore Wind.

Q

What is the target price for Aker Offshore Wind (AKOWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aker Offshore Wind

Q

Current Stock Price for Aker Offshore Wind (AKOWF)?

A

The stock price for Aker Offshore Wind (OTCQX: AKOWF) is $0.272 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aker Offshore Wind (AKOWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aker Offshore Wind.

Q

When is Aker Offshore Wind (OTCQX:AKOWF) reporting earnings?

A

Aker Offshore Wind does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aker Offshore Wind (AKOWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aker Offshore Wind.

Q

What sector and industry does Aker Offshore Wind (AKOWF) operate in?

A

Aker Offshore Wind is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.