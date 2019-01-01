QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/54.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
31.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
121.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
K.B. Recycling Industries Ltd is an environmental technology company and carries on business under the name Alkemy. Its Polyethylene sheet products are made by recycling of post consuming plastics recovered from domestic, agricultural waste.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

K.B. Recycling Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy K.B. Recycling Industries (AKMYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of K.B. Recycling Industries (OTCPK: AKMYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are K.B. Recycling Industries's (AKMYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for K.B. Recycling Industries.

Q

What is the target price for K.B. Recycling Industries (AKMYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for K.B. Recycling Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for K.B. Recycling Industries (AKMYF)?

A

The stock price for K.B. Recycling Industries (OTCPK: AKMYF) is $0.2568 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 19:17:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does K.B. Recycling Industries (AKMYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for K.B. Recycling Industries.

Q

When is K.B. Recycling Industries (OTCPK:AKMYF) reporting earnings?

A

K.B. Recycling Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is K.B. Recycling Industries (AKMYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for K.B. Recycling Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does K.B. Recycling Industries (AKMYF) operate in?

A

K.B. Recycling Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.