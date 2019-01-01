Akeso Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to in-house discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies. It is dedicated to addressing global unmet medical needs in oncology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas. The company's drug candidates include AK104 for recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer, Penpulimab (AK105) for the treatment of patients with classical Hodgkin's lymphoma, AK112 for advanced solid tumors, AK101 for the treatment of ulcerative colitis, AK111 for moderate-to-severe psoriasis, Ebronucimab (AK102) for the treatment of patients with a high or very high risk of hypercholesterolemia, and others.