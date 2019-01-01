Ariake Japan Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and sale of natural seasonings, marine products, as well as agricultural and livestock products. The company also provides technical guidance related to its products and manages restaurants. The products are categorized into different uses including products for instant noodle manufacturers such as soup bases; products for hotels and restaurants such as sauces and soup stock; products for food processing companies such as curries, ham, and sausages; and products for export. The company primarily operates in Japan and also owns manufacturing sites in multiple countries such as China, the U.S., Netherlands, France, and Belgium.