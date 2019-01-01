QQQ
Ariake Japan Co Ltd is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and sale of natural seasonings, marine products, as well as agricultural and livestock products. The company also provides technical guidance related to its products and manages restaurants. The products are categorized into different uses including products for instant noodle manufacturers such as soup bases; products for hotels and restaurants such as sauces and soup stock; products for food processing companies such as curries, ham, and sausages; and products for export. The company primarily operates in Japan and also owns manufacturing sites in multiple countries such as China, the U.S., Netherlands, France, and Belgium.

Ariake Japan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ariake Japan (AKEJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ariake Japan (OTCPK: AKEJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ariake Japan's (AKEJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ariake Japan.

Q

What is the target price for Ariake Japan (AKEJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ariake Japan

Q

Current Stock Price for Ariake Japan (AKEJF)?

A

The stock price for Ariake Japan (OTCPK: AKEJF) is $62 last updated Fri Jul 10 2020 13:32:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ariake Japan (AKEJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ariake Japan.

Q

When is Ariake Japan (OTCPK:AKEJF) reporting earnings?

A

Ariake Japan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ariake Japan (AKEJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ariake Japan.

Q

What sector and industry does Ariake Japan (AKEJF) operate in?

A

Ariake Japan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.