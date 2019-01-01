QQQ
Range
1.05 - 1.1
Vol / Avg.
31.6K/81.8K
Div / Yield
0.03/2.65%
52 Wk
0.83 - 1.87
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
5.16
Open
1.1
P/E
3.16
EPS
1.84
Shares
2.6B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Akbank TAS is a Turkish bank whose core business activities include consumer and private, commercial, small to midsize enterprise, and corporate and investment banking services. Other activities include foreign exchange, money markets, and securities transactions. In addition to traditional banking activities, the company provides insurance intermediary services. Approximately half of the bank's outstanding shares are owned by Sabanci Holding, a large Turkish financial conglomerate, and its affiliates. Net interest income contributes to the vast majority of net revenue, followed by net fees and commissions. The banks gives credit exposure to the services industry.

Akbank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akbank (AKBTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akbank (OTCQX: AKBTY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Akbank's (AKBTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akbank.

Q

What is the target price for Akbank (AKBTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akbank

Q

Current Stock Price for Akbank (AKBTY)?

A

The stock price for Akbank (OTCQX: AKBTY) is $1.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:15:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akbank (AKBTY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on April 11, 2012.

Q

When is Akbank (OTCQX:AKBTY) reporting earnings?

A

Akbank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akbank (AKBTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akbank.

Q

What sector and industry does Akbank (AKBTY) operate in?

A

Akbank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.