Akbank TAS is a Turkish bank whose core business activities include consumer and private, commercial, small to midsize enterprise, and corporate and investment banking services. Other activities include foreign exchange, money markets, and securities transactions. In addition to traditional banking activities, the company provides insurance intermediary services. Approximately half of the bank's outstanding shares are owned by Sabanci Holding, a large Turkish financial conglomerate, and its affiliates. Net interest income contributes to the vast majority of net revenue, followed by net fees and commissions. The banks gives credit exposure to the services industry.