Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.09
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
0.6
EPS
-0.02
Shares
30.3M
Outstanding
Homerun Resources Inc is engaged in providing environmental remediation solutions through the culmination of a series of transactions in the hydrocarbon remediation sector. The company operates only in Canada.

Homerun Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Homerun Resources (AKAVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Homerun Resources (OTCGM: AKAVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Homerun Resources's (AKAVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Homerun Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Homerun Resources (AKAVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Homerun Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Homerun Resources (AKAVF)?

A

The stock price for Homerun Resources (OTCGM: AKAVF) is $0.09086 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 15:03:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Homerun Resources (AKAVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Homerun Resources.

Q

When is Homerun Resources (OTCGM:AKAVF) reporting earnings?

A

Homerun Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Homerun Resources (AKAVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Homerun Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Homerun Resources (AKAVF) operate in?

A

Homerun Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.