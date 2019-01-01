QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Achaogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant gram-negative infections. The company is researching and developing on its product plazomicin used for the treatment of serious bacterial infections. It's another antibacterial candidate, C-Scape treats patients with urinary tract infections. All of the company's revenue is generated from government contracts for research and development in the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Achaogen Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Achaogen (AKAOQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Achaogen (OTC: AKAOQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Achaogen's (AKAOQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Achaogen.

Q

What is the target price for Achaogen (AKAOQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Achaogen

Q

Current Stock Price for Achaogen (AKAOQ)?

A

The stock price for Achaogen (OTC: AKAOQ) is $0.025 last updated Fri Jun 18 2021 19:51:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Achaogen (AKAOQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Achaogen.

Q

When is Achaogen (OTC:AKAOQ) reporting earnings?

A

Achaogen does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Achaogen (AKAOQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Achaogen.

Q

What sector and industry does Achaogen (AKAOQ) operate in?

A

Achaogen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.