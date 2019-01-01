QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
40.5 - 40.5
Mkt Cap
548.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
87.31
Shares
13.5M
Outstanding
Akatsuki Inc is engaged in smartphone service and social network application development. It offers MobileSocialGame services.

Akatsuki Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Akatsuki (AKAFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Akatsuki (OTCPK: AKAFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Akatsuki's (AKAFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Akatsuki.

Q

What is the target price for Akatsuki (AKAFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Akatsuki

Q

Current Stock Price for Akatsuki (AKAFF)?

A

The stock price for Akatsuki (OTCPK: AKAFF) is $40.5 last updated Fri Feb 19 2021 15:03:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Akatsuki (AKAFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Akatsuki.

Q

When is Akatsuki (OTCPK:AKAFF) reporting earnings?

A

Akatsuki does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Akatsuki (AKAFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Akatsuki.

Q

What sector and industry does Akatsuki (AKAFF) operate in?

A

Akatsuki is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.