Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
73.52 - 104.38
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
122.2
EPS
1.39
Shares
55M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Alk-Abello A/S is a biotechnology company that focuses on pharmaceutical prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of allergies. The company is focused on respiratory diseases, including allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. Moreover, the firm specializes in venom immunotherapy for patients suffering from bee and wasp allergies. The company's treatments induce a protective immune response that provides sustained symptom relief. Its primary focus is on allergy patients whose disease is not well controlled, despite the use of symptom-relieving medication.

Alk-Abello Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alk-Abello (AKABY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alk-Abello (OTCPK: AKABY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alk-Abello's (AKABY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alk-Abello.

Q

What is the target price for Alk-Abello (AKABY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alk-Abello

Q

Current Stock Price for Alk-Abello (AKABY)?

A

The stock price for Alk-Abello (OTCPK: AKABY) is $74 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:35:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alk-Abello (AKABY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alk-Abello.

Q

When is Alk-Abello (OTCPK:AKABY) reporting earnings?

A

Alk-Abello does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alk-Abello (AKABY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alk-Abello.

Q

What sector and industry does Alk-Abello (AKABY) operate in?

A

Alk-Abello is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.