Alk-Abello A/S is a biotechnology company that focuses on pharmaceutical prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of allergies. The company is focused on respiratory diseases, including allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma. Moreover, the firm specializes in venom immunotherapy for patients suffering from bee and wasp allergies. The company's treatments induce a protective immune response that provides sustained symptom relief. Its primary focus is on allergy patients whose disease is not well controlled, despite the use of symptom-relieving medication.