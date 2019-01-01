|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alk-Abello (OTCPK: AKABY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Alk-Abello.
There is no analysis for Alk-Abello
The stock price for Alk-Abello (OTCPK: AKABY) is $74 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:35:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alk-Abello.
Alk-Abello does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Alk-Abello.
Alk-Abello is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.