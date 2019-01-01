QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Global Consortium Inc through its subsidiary is engaged in the manufacturing Indulge Oils, a Cannabis Distillate in California.
Analyst Ratings

AJ1G Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AJ1G (AJYG) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AJ1G (OTCPK: AJYG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AJ1G's (AJYG) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for AJ1G.

Q
What is the target price for AJ1G (AJYG) stock?
A

There is no analysis for AJ1G

Q
Current Stock Price for AJ1G (AJYG)?
A

The stock price for AJ1G (OTCPK: AJYG) is $2.1 last updated Today at 3:41:01 PM.

Q
Does AJ1G (AJYG) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AJ1G.

Q
When is AJ1G (OTCPK:AJYG) reporting earnings?
A

AJ1G does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is AJ1G (AJYG) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AJ1G.

Q
What sector and industry does AJ1G (AJYG) operate in?
A

AJ1G is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.