There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Ayujoy Herbals Ltd is a herbal supplements company. It sells its products directly to its retail customers as well as other retail outlets selling herbal supplements.

Ayujoy Herbals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ayujoy Herbals (AJOY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ayujoy Herbals (OTCPK: AJOY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ayujoy Herbals's (AJOY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ayujoy Herbals.

Q

What is the target price for Ayujoy Herbals (AJOY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ayujoy Herbals

Q

Current Stock Price for Ayujoy Herbals (AJOY)?

A

The stock price for Ayujoy Herbals (OTCPK: AJOY) is $0.02925 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:07:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ayujoy Herbals (AJOY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ayujoy Herbals.

Q

When is Ayujoy Herbals (OTCPK:AJOY) reporting earnings?

A

Ayujoy Herbals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ayujoy Herbals (AJOY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ayujoy Herbals.

Q

What sector and industry does Ayujoy Herbals (AJOY) operate in?

A

Ayujoy Herbals is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.