Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
23.03 - 28.95
Mkt Cap
237.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
31.21
Shares
8.4M
Outstanding
AJIS Co Ltd is engaged in the provision of inventory services and other accessory services for the distribution business in Japan. It provides services for store inventory, logistics warehouse inventory, and asset inventory. It has extended its operations in Asia such as China, Korea, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines and mainly in Japan.

AJIS Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AJIS Co (AJISF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AJIS Co (OTCPK: AJISF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AJIS Co's (AJISF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AJIS Co.

Q

What is the target price for AJIS Co (AJISF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AJIS Co

Q

Current Stock Price for AJIS Co (AJISF)?

A

The stock price for AJIS Co (OTCPK: AJISF) is $28.25 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 17:06:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AJIS Co (AJISF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AJIS Co.

Q

When is AJIS Co (OTCPK:AJISF) reporting earnings?

A

AJIS Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AJIS Co (AJISF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AJIS Co.

Q

What sector and industry does AJIS Co (AJISF) operate in?

A

AJIS Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.