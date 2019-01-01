|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AJIS Co (OTCPK: AJISF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for AJIS Co.
There is no analysis for AJIS Co
The stock price for AJIS Co (OTCPK: AJISF) is $28.25 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 17:06:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AJIS Co.
AJIS Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for AJIS Co.
AJIS Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.