Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.16
Mkt Cap
188.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA is a prominent Spanish company in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and the Development of Intelligent Structures. The company provides design and manufacturing technology solutions for the automotive, aeronautics, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors. It operates in the Aerospace & Defense, Infrastructure, and Intelligent Robots segments. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the Intelligent Robots segment that caters to the automotive sector, specifically, in assembly, test, and test lines.

Airtificial Intelligence Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Airtificial Intelligence (AITLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airtificial Intelligence (OTCPK: AITLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Airtificial Intelligence's (AITLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Airtificial Intelligence.

Q

What is the target price for Airtificial Intelligence (AITLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Airtificial Intelligence

Q

Current Stock Price for Airtificial Intelligence (AITLF)?

A

The stock price for Airtificial Intelligence (OTCPK: AITLF) is $0.1596 last updated Mon Apr 19 2021 14:18:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Airtificial Intelligence (AITLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airtificial Intelligence.

Q

When is Airtificial Intelligence (OTCPK:AITLF) reporting earnings?

A

Airtificial Intelligence does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Airtificial Intelligence (AITLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airtificial Intelligence.

Q

What sector and industry does Airtificial Intelligence (AITLF) operate in?

A

Airtificial Intelligence is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.