Airtificial Intelligence Structures SA is a prominent Spanish company in the field of Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and the Development of Intelligent Structures. The company provides design and manufacturing technology solutions for the automotive, aeronautics, infrastructure, and other industrial sectors. It operates in the Aerospace & Defense, Infrastructure, and Intelligent Robots segments. The majority of the company's revenues are derived from the Intelligent Robots segment that caters to the automotive sector, specifically, in assembly, test, and test lines.