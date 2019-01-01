QQQ
Asia Financial Holdings Ltd operates in the financial services industry of Hong Kong. Its key offering is comprised of insurance products ranging from general insurance to life insurance, which is provided through its subsidiaries of China. The company's segment include the Insurance segment engages in the provision of underwriting of general and life insurance; the Corporate segment engages in securities trading and holding and other businesses. Majority of the revenue is derived from Insurance segment. Its revenue is derived from operations carried out in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Asia Financial Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Asia Financial Holdings (AIFIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Asia Financial Holdings (OTCGM: AIFIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Asia Financial Holdings's (AIFIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Asia Financial Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Asia Financial Holdings (AIFIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Asia Financial Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Asia Financial Holdings (AIFIF)?

A

The stock price for Asia Financial Holdings (OTCGM: AIFIF) is $0.45 last updated Tue May 18 2021 19:17:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Asia Financial Holdings (AIFIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Asia Financial Holdings.

Q

When is Asia Financial Holdings (OTCGM:AIFIF) reporting earnings?

A

Asia Financial Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Asia Financial Holdings (AIFIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Asia Financial Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Asia Financial Holdings (AIFIF) operate in?

A

Asia Financial Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.