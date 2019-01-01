Asia Financial Holdings Ltd operates in the financial services industry of Hong Kong. Its key offering is comprised of insurance products ranging from general insurance to life insurance, which is provided through its subsidiaries of China. The company's segment include the Insurance segment engages in the provision of underwriting of general and life insurance; the Corporate segment engages in securities trading and holding and other businesses. Majority of the revenue is derived from Insurance segment. Its revenue is derived from operations carried out in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.