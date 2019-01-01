Air Berlin (OTC:AIBEF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$880.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Air Berlin using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Air Berlin Questions & Answers
When is Air Berlin (OTCEM:AIBEF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Air Berlin
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Air Berlin (OTCEM:AIBEF)?
There are no earnings for Air Berlin
What were Air Berlin’s (OTCEM:AIBEF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Air Berlin
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.