There is no Press for this Ticker
AtheroNova Inc is a clinical stage biotech company focused on discovery, research, development and licensing of novel compounds to reduce or regress atherosclerotic plaque deposits. The company's focus on compounds to reduce or eliminate atherosclerotic plaque deposits addresses the most lucrative segments of the multi-billion-dollar prescription drug market: cardiovascular disease and stroke prevention.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AtheroNova Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AtheroNova (AHROQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AtheroNova (OTC: AHROQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AtheroNova's (AHROQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AtheroNova.

Q

What is the target price for AtheroNova (AHROQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AtheroNova

Q

Current Stock Price for AtheroNova (AHROQ)?

A

The stock price for AtheroNova (OTC: AHROQ) is $0.0011 last updated Wed Aug 25 2021 14:28:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AtheroNova (AHROQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AtheroNova.

Q

When is AtheroNova (OTC:AHROQ) reporting earnings?

A

AtheroNova does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AtheroNova (AHROQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AtheroNova.

Q

What sector and industry does AtheroNova (AHROQ) operate in?

A

AtheroNova is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.