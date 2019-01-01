ñol

Avista Public Acquisition
(NASDAQ:AHPA)
10.105
0.005[0.05%]
At close: May 27
10.10
-0.0050[-0.05%]
After Hours: 8:48AM EDT
Day High/Low10.08 - 10.11
52 Week High/Low9.75 - 10.5
Open / Close10.09 / 10.11
Float / Outstanding- / 28.8M
Vol / Avg.201.3K / 216.6K
Mkt Cap290.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.08
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float-

Avista Public Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHPA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Avista Public Acquisition reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Avista Public Acquisition using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Avista Public Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q
When is Avista Public Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHPA) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Avista Public Acquisition

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Avista Public Acquisition (NASDAQ:AHPA)?
A

There are no earnings for Avista Public Acquisition

Q
What were Avista Public Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:AHPA) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Avista Public Acquisition

