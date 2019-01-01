ñol

American Hotel Inc Props
(OTC:AHOTF)
3.02
0.08[2.72%]
At close: May 27
3.20
0.1800[5.96%]
After Hours: 5:01PM EDT
Day High/Low3.02 - 3.02
52 Week High/Low2.51 - 3.88
Open / Close3.02 / 3.02
Float / Outstanding- / 78.7M
Vol / Avg.2K / 6.3K
Mkt Cap237.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.08
Div / Yield0.18/5.96%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF), Dividends

American Hotel Inc Props issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash American Hotel Inc Props generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

11.3%

Annual Dividend

$0.648

Last Dividend

Nov 30, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

American Hotel Inc Props Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Hotel Inc Props. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on December 14, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF). The last dividend payout was on December 14, 2018 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on December 14, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF)?
A

American Hotel Inc Props has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) was $0.05 and was paid out next on December 14, 2018.

