American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.50 expecting AHOTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and American Hotel Inc Props upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Hotel Inc Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Hotel Inc Props was filed on July 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $4.50 to $6.50. The current price American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) is trading at is $2.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
