ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
American Hotel Inc Props
(OTC:AHOTF)
2.96
-0.10[-3.27%]
At close: Jun 8
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.96 - 3
52 Week High/Low2.51 - 3.88
Open / Close3 / 2.96
Float / Outstanding- / 78.7M
Vol / Avg.7K / 6.4K
Mkt Cap233.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.05
Div / Yield0.18/5.88%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float-

American Hotel Inc Props (OTC:AHOTF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for American Hotel Inc Props

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

American Hotel Inc Props Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF)?
A

The latest price target for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.50 expecting AHOTF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.59% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for American Hotel Inc Props (OTC: AHOTF) was provided by Canaccord Genuity, and American Hotel Inc Props upgraded their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of American Hotel Inc Props, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for American Hotel Inc Props was filed on July 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 7, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $4.50 to $6.50. The current price American Hotel Inc Props (AHOTF) is trading at is $2.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.