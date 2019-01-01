ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Auscan Resources
(OTCEM:AHELD)
At close: Dec 31
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Auscan Resources (OTC:AHELD), Quotes and News Summary

Auscan Resources (OTC: AHELD)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.3M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
Auscan Resources Inc, formerly American Helium Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. Its principal activity is the acquisition, exploration, and development of helium property interests in North America. The company's projects include Carbon County and North Cheyenne.
Read More

Auscan Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Auscan Resources (AHELD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Auscan Resources (OTCEM: AHELD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Auscan Resources's (AHELD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Auscan Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Auscan Resources (AHELD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Auscan Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Auscan Resources (AHELD)?
A

The stock price for Auscan Resources (OTCEM: AHELD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Auscan Resources (AHELD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Auscan Resources.

Q
When is Auscan Resources (OTCEM:AHELD) reporting earnings?
A

Auscan Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Auscan Resources (AHELD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Auscan Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Auscan Resources (AHELD) operate in?
A

Auscan Resources is in the Basic Materials sector and Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.