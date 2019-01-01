QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Alphacom Holdings Inc formerly known as MITU Resources Inc is a start-up exploration stage mining company based in the U.S. It acts as a mineral exploration and production company engaged in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties. It holds several claims in the Mitu Gold Mine in Departamento del Vaupes, Colombia and is in the process of exploring these claims, as well as raising additional capital for future acquisitions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alphacom Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alphacom Holdings (AHAD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alphacom Holdings (OTC: AHAD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alphacom Holdings's (AHAD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Alphacom Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Alphacom Holdings (AHAD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alphacom Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Alphacom Holdings (AHAD)?

A

The stock price for Alphacom Holdings (OTC: AHAD) is $0.0005 last updated Wed Aug 18 2021 18:32:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alphacom Holdings (AHAD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alphacom Holdings.

Q

When is Alphacom Holdings (OTC:AHAD) reporting earnings?

A

Alphacom Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alphacom Holdings (AHAD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alphacom Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alphacom Holdings (AHAD) operate in?

A

Alphacom Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.