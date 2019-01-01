Silver Stream Mining Corp is a United States-based natural resource company. It is principally engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. The company's interest is in a property located in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico known as the Metates Property, an exploration stage property, which is located approximately 110 kilometers NW of the city of Mazatlan, in the State of Sinaloa, Mexico. The other interests of the group are Solomon Pillars Gold Property, Zonia Copper Project and Bunker Hill Project.