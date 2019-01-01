QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 9:31AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd is dedicated to transforming modern agricultural development through its proprietary patent-pending facility design and automated growing system. Its methods are designed to produce high-quality, pesticide-free, locally cultivated crops, cost-effectively and with the ability to quickly scale, in virtually any climate.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRIW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgriFORCE Growing Systems's (AGRIW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q

What is the target price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgriFORCE Growing Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW)?

A

The stock price for AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ: AGRIW) is $0.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q

When is AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRIW) reporting earnings?

A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does AgriFORCE Growing Systems (AGRIW) operate in?

A

AgriFORCE Growing Systems is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.