Apple Green Holding Inc is a development stage company providing software solutions for simplifying the management and control of the under age 17 group that uses the online market and social network on the Internet. The company provides solutions that allow them to play, transact and socialize in an arena that is supervised and guided by their parents. Its products alert their parents via email or text, when their child visits a website with mature content, attempts to download files, or conducts transactions online.

Apple Green Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Apple Green Holding (AGPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Apple Green Holding (OTCEM: AGPL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Apple Green Holding's (AGPL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Apple Green Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Apple Green Holding (AGPL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Apple Green Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Apple Green Holding (AGPL)?

A

The stock price for Apple Green Holding (OTCEM: AGPL) is $0.0401 last updated Mon Mar 15 2021 17:56:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Apple Green Holding (AGPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Apple Green Holding.

Q

When is Apple Green Holding (OTCEM:AGPL) reporting earnings?

A

Apple Green Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Apple Green Holding (AGPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Apple Green Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Apple Green Holding (AGPL) operate in?

A

Apple Green Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.