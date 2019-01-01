ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Anglo Pacific Group
(OTCPK:AGPIF)
2.045
0.06[3.02%]
At close: May 27
2.2458
0.2008[9.82%]
After Hours: 5:05AM EDT
Day High/Low1.98 - 2.05
52 Week High/Low1.6 - 2.53
Open / Close2.02 / 2.05
Float / Outstanding- / 213.8M
Vol / Avg.28.9K / 29.8K
Mkt Cap437.2M
P/E11.36
50d Avg. Price2.27
Div / Yield0.09/4.21%
Payout Ratio68.08
EPS0
Total Float-

Anglo Pacific Group (OTC:AGPIF), Dividends

Anglo Pacific Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Anglo Pacific Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.51%

Annual Dividend

$0.0852

Last Dividend

Oct 5, 2018
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Anglo Pacific Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo Pacific Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on November 15, 2018.

Q
What date did I need to own Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2018 and was $0.02

Q
How much per share is the next Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.02 on November 15, 2018

Q
What is the dividend yield for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCPK:AGPIF)?
A

Anglo Pacific Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) was $0.02 and was paid out next on November 15, 2018.

Browse dividends on all stocks.