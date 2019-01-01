Anglo Pacific Group PLC is engaged in obtaining royalties from a diversified portfolio focusing primarily on base metals and bulk materials. As such, the company has non-operating interests in various mining projects around the globe, and it receives a proportion of the revenue, profit, or production from these assets. The group also continues to evaluate other acquisition opportunities that could increase return while diversifying the portfolio. It derives royalties from Australia, which includes Kestrel, Narrabri, Four Mile, Pilbara; Americas include McLean Lake, Mantos Blancos, Maracás Menchen, LIORC, Ring of Fire, Piauí, Cañariaco, Ground Hog, Flowstream; Europe include EVBC, Salamanca; and Other include Dugbe I. The majority of its royalty revenue comes from Australia.