Range
1.85 - 2
Vol / Avg.
67.3K/19.7K
Div / Yield
0.12/6.11%
52 Wk
1.6 - 2.39
Mkt Cap
408.3M
Payout Ratio
259.26
Open
1.97
P/E
108.8
EPS
0
Shares
213.8M
Outstanding
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is engaged in obtaining royalties from a diversified portfolio focusing primarily on base metals and bulk materials. As such, the company has non-operating interests in various mining projects around the globe, and it receives a proportion of the revenue, profit, or production from these assets. The group also continues to evaluate other acquisition opportunities that could increase return while diversifying the portfolio. It derives royalties from Australia, which includes Kestrel, Narrabri, Four Mile, Pilbara; Americas include McLean Lake, Mantos Blancos, Maracás Menchen, LIORC, Ring of Fire, Piauí, Cañariaco, Ground Hog, Flowstream; Europe include EVBC, Salamanca; and Other include Dugbe I. The majority of its royalty revenue comes from Australia.

Anglo Pacific Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCPK: AGPIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Anglo Pacific Group's (AGPIF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF)?

A

The stock price for Anglo Pacific Group (OTCPK: AGPIF) is $1.91 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:26:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 4, 2018.

Q

When is Anglo Pacific Group (OTCPK:AGPIF) reporting earnings?

A

Q

Is Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) going to split?

A

Q

What sector and industry does Anglo Pacific Group (AGPIF) operate in?

A

Anglo Pacific Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.