Federal Agricultural
(NYSE:AGM)
103.93
0.28[0.27%]
At close: May 27
103.75
-0.1800[-0.17%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low102.57 - 105.08
52 Week High/Low94.2 - 137.01
Open / Close102.57 / 103.75
Float / Outstanding- / 10.8M
Vol / Avg.21.6K / 34K
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E9.34
50d Avg. Price107.3
Div / Yield3.8/3.66%
Payout Ratio32.31
EPS3.81
Total Float-

Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM), Dividends

Federal Agricultural issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Federal Agricultural generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.09%

Annual Dividend

$3.8

Last Dividend

Mar 16

Next Dividend

Jun 14
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Federal Agricultural Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Federal Agricultural (AGM) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 14, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Federal Agricultural (AGM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Federal Agricultural ($AGM) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Federal Agricultural (AGM) shares by June 15, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Federal Agricultural (AGM) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Federal Agricultural (AGM) will be on June 14, 2022 and will be $0.95

Q
What is the dividend yield for Federal Agricultural (NYSE:AGM)?
A

The most current yield for Federal Agricultural (AGM) is 3.60% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

