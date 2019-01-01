Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was up $1.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

