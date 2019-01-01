ñol

Aeglea BioTherapeutics
(NASDAQ:AGLE)
1.57
0.02[1.29%]
At close: May 27
1.57
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1.47 - 1.59
52 Week High/Low1.29 - 8.5
Open / Close1.53 / 1.57
Float / Outstanding56.6M / 61.2M
Vol / Avg.112.5K / 589.9K
Mkt Cap96M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.37
Total Float56.6M

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aeglea BioTherapeutics reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 5

EPS

$-0.370

Quarterly Revenue

$1.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Aeglea BioTherapeutics missed estimated earnings by 8.82%, reporting an EPS of $-0.37 versus an estimate of $-0.34.

Revenue was up $1.36 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 3.31% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) reporting earnings?
A

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.47, which beat the estimate of $-0.48.

Q
What were Aeglea BioTherapeutics’s (NASDAQ:AGLE) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $1.5M, which beat the estimate of $1.3M.

