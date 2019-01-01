Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) was reported by Piper Sandler on May 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting AGLE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 154.78% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ: AGLE) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Aeglea BioTherapeutics was filed on May 23, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 23, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $4.00. The current price Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) is trading at is $1.57, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
