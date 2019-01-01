ñol

Aguila Copper
(OTCQB:AGLAF)
0.22
00
At close: May 26
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.12 - 1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 24M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.1K
Mkt Cap5.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.22
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.03
Total Float-

Aguila Copper (OTC:AGLAF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Aguila Copper reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Aguila Copper using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Aguila Copper Questions & Answers

Q
When is Aguila Copper (OTCQB:AGLAF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Aguila Copper

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Aguila Copper (OTCQB:AGLAF)?
A

There are no earnings for Aguila Copper

Q
What were Aguila Copper’s (OTCQB:AGLAF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Aguila Copper

