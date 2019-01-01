QQQ
Range
0.19 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
8K/5.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1
Mkt Cap
4.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
24M
Outstanding
Aguila Copper Corp formerly Aguila American Gold Ltd is engaged in the discovery of gold, silver, and copper. The company has acquired 100% ownership through staking, the Cora copper project, located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company targets under-explored districts where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines. Its projects include the WUSA Gold Project, Scorpion-Cinnabar Prospect, Walker Creek Prospect, and Huckleberry Prospect. The company's mineral property interest is in the United States and its corporate assets are located in Canada.

Analyst Ratings

Aguila Copper Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aguila Copper (AGLAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aguila Copper (OTCQB: AGLAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aguila Copper's (AGLAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aguila Copper.

Q

What is the target price for Aguila Copper (AGLAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aguila Copper

Q

Current Stock Price for Aguila Copper (AGLAF)?

A

The stock price for Aguila Copper (OTCQB: AGLAF) is $0.18855 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:40:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aguila Copper (AGLAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aguila Copper.

Q

When is Aguila Copper (OTCQB:AGLAF) reporting earnings?

A

Aguila Copper does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aguila Copper (AGLAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aguila Copper.

Q

What sector and industry does Aguila Copper (AGLAF) operate in?

A

Aguila Copper is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.