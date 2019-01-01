Aguila Copper Corp formerly Aguila American Gold Ltd is engaged in the discovery of gold, silver, and copper. The company has acquired 100% ownership through staking, the Cora copper project, located in Pinal County, Arizona. The company targets under-explored districts where post-mineralization cover masks areas of high geological prospectivity in the vicinity of major mines. Its projects include the WUSA Gold Project, Scorpion-Cinnabar Prospect, Walker Creek Prospect, and Huckleberry Prospect. The company's mineral property interest is in the United States and its corporate assets are located in Canada.