Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
AgileThought Inc is a full-service digital transformation and consulting firm. The company offers architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation solutions that accelerate the digital business.

AgileThought Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgileThought (AGILW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGILW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgileThought's (AGILW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgileThought.

Q

What is the target price for AgileThought (AGILW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgileThought

Q

Current Stock Price for AgileThought (AGILW)?

A

The stock price for AgileThought (NASDAQ: AGILW) is $0.3851 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:09:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgileThought (AGILW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgileThought.

Q

When is AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGILW) reporting earnings?

A

AgileThought does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AgileThought (AGILW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgileThought.

Q

What sector and industry does AgileThought (AGILW) operate in?

A

AgileThought is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.