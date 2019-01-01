AngioGenex Inc is a United States-based biopharmaceutical company. It is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a novel, inexpensive treatment for vascular diseases including many forms of cancer and macular degeneration. Its lead drug candidates include AGX51 and several other proprietary small molecules that have shown specific activity in various animal models of various cancers and macular degeneration. Further, it also focuses on developing Id-inhibitor drugs to treat cancer and macular degeneration. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the United States.