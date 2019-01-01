QQQ
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 9:32AM
Agile Growth Corp is a blank check company. It is formed for the the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Agile Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Agile Growth (AGGRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Agile Growth (NASDAQ: AGGRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Agile Growth's (AGGRU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Agile Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Agile Growth (AGGRU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Agile Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for Agile Growth (AGGRU)?

A

The stock price for Agile Growth (NASDAQ: AGGRU) is $9.86 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Agile Growth (AGGRU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Agile Growth.

Q

When is Agile Growth (NASDAQ:AGGRU) reporting earnings?

A

Agile Growth does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Agile Growth (AGGRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Agile Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Agile Growth (AGGRU) operate in?

A

Agile Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.