Aegean Airlines SA is Greece's largest airline provider. It transports passengers and goods through scheduled (majority of total revenue) and chartered flights. The company has partnerships with other airlines to offer a worldwide reach. Flights are primarily short- or medium-haul, and the company has improved accessibility to Greece's islands. Additionally, it offers services related to air transportation, technical support, and ground handling amenities. The ancillary services related to flights comprise roughly 10% of total revenue. Aegean has one operating segment, air transportation, aligned with its single route network. Approximately half of total passenger traffic derives from routes within Greece.