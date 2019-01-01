QQQ
AgTech Global International Inc is a provider of controlled environment hydroponic agricultural solutions. The company is focused on the hemp industry, based on hemp oil extracts, hemp protein powder, hemp nutraceuticals and hemp microgreens. Agtech also markets and sells a range of certified organic, non-GMO fertilizers, nutrients, and mold treatment products.

AgTech Global Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgTech Global Intl (AGGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgTech Global Intl (OTCPK: AGGL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AgTech Global Intl's (AGGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AgTech Global Intl.

Q

What is the target price for AgTech Global Intl (AGGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AgTech Global Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for AgTech Global Intl (AGGL)?

A

The stock price for AgTech Global Intl (OTCPK: AGGL) is $0.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:38:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgTech Global Intl (AGGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgTech Global Intl.

Q

When is AgTech Global Intl (OTCPK:AGGL) reporting earnings?

A

AgTech Global Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AgTech Global Intl (AGGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgTech Global Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does AgTech Global Intl (AGGL) operate in?

A

AgTech Global Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.