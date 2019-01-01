African Gold Group Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. Its segment consists of the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal mineral resources properties located in Western Africa. The company's portfolio includes Kobada gold project and Madougou gold project. The Kobada project is an development gold project with a projected production of 100,000 oz per annum. The Madougou gold project is a mid-stage exploration project, located in the north-western region of Burkina Faso.