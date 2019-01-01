ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Toubani Resources
(OTCPK:AGGFD)
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 72.2M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Toubani Resources (OTC:AGGFD), Quotes and News Summary

Toubani Resources (OTC: AGGFD)

Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 72.2M
Vol / Avg.0.2K / -
Mkt Cap-
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-
There is no Press for this Ticker
African Gold Group Inc is a Canada-based exploration and development company. Its segment consists of the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal mineral resources properties located in Western Africa. The company's portfolio includes Kobada gold project which is an advanced stage gold development project located in Mali.
Read More

Toubani Resources Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Toubani Resources (AGGFD) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Toubani Resources (OTCPK: AGGFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Toubani Resources's (AGGFD) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Toubani Resources.

Q
What is the target price for Toubani Resources (AGGFD) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Toubani Resources

Q
Current Stock Price for Toubani Resources (AGGFD)?
A

The stock price for Toubani Resources (OTCPK: AGGFD) is $ last updated January 1, 1970, 12:00 AM UTC.

Q
Does Toubani Resources (AGGFD) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Toubani Resources.

Q
When is Toubani Resources (OTCPK:AGGFD) reporting earnings?
A

Toubani Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Toubani Resources (AGGFD) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Toubani Resources.

Q
What sector and industry does Toubani Resources (AGGFD) operate in?
A

Toubani Resources is in the Basic Materials sector and Gold industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.