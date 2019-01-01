ñol

AgroFresh Solutions
(NASDAQ:AGFS)
1.825
0.005[0.27%]
Last update: 2:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low1.81 - 1.87
52 Week High/Low1.54 - 2.44
Open / Close1.84 / -
Float / Outstanding44.1M / 52.6M
Vol / Avg.13.8K / 64.1K
Mkt Cap96.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.82
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.18
Total Float44.1M

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

AgroFresh Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)?
A

The latest price target for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) was reported by BMO Capital on December 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting AGFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)?
A

The latest analyst rating for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) was provided by BMO Capital, and AgroFresh Solutions initiated their market perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AgroFresh Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AgroFresh Solutions was filed on December 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 17, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) is trading at is $1.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

