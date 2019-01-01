AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions
AgroFresh Solutions Questions & Answers
The latest price target for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) was reported by BMO Capital on December 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $3.00 expecting AGFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.38% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) was provided by BMO Capital, and AgroFresh Solutions initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of AgroFresh Solutions, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for AgroFresh Solutions was filed on December 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 17, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $3.00. The current price AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) is trading at is $1.83, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.