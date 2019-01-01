ñol

Aberdeen Global Dynamic
(NYSE:AGD)
10.09
0.15[1.51%]
At close: May 27
10.9889
0.8989[8.91%]
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low9.99 - 10.1
52 Week High/Low9.3 - 12.66
Open / Close9.99 / 10.09
Float / Outstanding- / 12.5M
Vol / Avg.36.9K / 41.1K
Mkt Cap126.6M
P/E2.83
50d Avg. Price10.49
Div / Yield0.78/7.73%
Payout Ratio21.85
EPS-
Total Float-

Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD), Dividends

Aberdeen Global Dynamic issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Aberdeen Global Dynamic generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

8.03%

Annual Dividend

$0.78

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Aberdeen Global Dynamic Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aberdeen Global Dynamic. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Aberdeen Global Dynamic ($AGD) will be on May 31, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) shares by May 20, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) will be on May 19, 2022 and will be $0.07

Q
What is the dividend yield for Aberdeen Global Dynamic (NYSE:AGD)?
A

Aberdeen Global Dynamic has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Aberdeen Global Dynamic (AGD) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 31, 2022.

