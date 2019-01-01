ñol

AGNC Investment
(OTCPK:AGCGL)
$22.90
At close: Sep 12
$22.93
0.0300[0.13%]
PreMarket: 4:01PM EDT
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range22 - 23.65Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 165.3KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price22.9
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

AGNC Investment Stock (OTC:AGCGL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for AGNC Investment

No Data

AGNC Investment Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for AGNC Investment (AGCGL)?
A

There is no price target for AGNC Investment

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for AGNC Investment (AGCGL)?
A

There is no analyst for AGNC Investment

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for AGNC Investment (AGCGL)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for AGNC Investment

Q
Is the Analyst Rating AGNC Investment (AGCGL) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for AGNC Investment

