AGNC Investment Stock (OTC:AGCGL), Quotes and News Summary

AGNC Investment
$22.90
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range22 - 23.65Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 165.3KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price22.9
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-
Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
AGNC Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust that invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities. The firm's asset portfolio is comprised of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or by a U.S. Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association. It also invests in other types of mortgage and mortgage-related residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities or other investments in or related to, the housing, mortgage or real estate markets.
AGNC Investment Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy AGNC Investment (AGCGL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of AGNC Investment (OTCPK: AGCGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are AGNC Investment's (AGCGL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for AGNC Investment.

Q
What is the target price for AGNC Investment (AGCGL) stock?
A

There is no analysis for AGNC Investment

Q
Current Stock Price for AGNC Investment (AGCGL)?
A

The stock price for AGNC Investment (OTCPK: AGCGL) is $22.9 last updated September 12, 2022, 7:59 PM UTC.

Q
Does AGNC Investment (AGCGL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for AGNC Investment.

Q
When is AGNC Investment (OTCPK:AGCGL) reporting earnings?
A

AGNC Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is AGNC Investment (AGCGL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for AGNC Investment.

Q
What sector and industry does AGNC Investment (AGCGL) operate in?
A

AGNC Investment is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.