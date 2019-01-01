Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.100
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Altimeter Growth using advanced sorting and filters.
Altimeter Growth Questions & Answers
When is Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB) reporting earnings?
Altimeter Growth (AGCB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Altimeter Growth’s (NYSE:AGCB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.