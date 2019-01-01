QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/120.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.1
Mkt Cap
89.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
1.1B
Outstanding
AfriTin Mining Ltd is a Guernsey-based mining company. The company's geographical segments include South Africa and Namibia. The company's project consists of the Uis Tin project and Mokopane Tin project. It derives a majority of revenue from the Namibia region.

AfriTin Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AfriTin Mining (AFTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AfriTin Mining (OTCPK: AFTTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are AfriTin Mining's (AFTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for AfriTin Mining.

Q

What is the target price for AfriTin Mining (AFTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for AfriTin Mining

Q

Current Stock Price for AfriTin Mining (AFTTF)?

A

The stock price for AfriTin Mining (OTCPK: AFTTF) is $0.08 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 14:36:07 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AfriTin Mining (AFTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AfriTin Mining.

Q

When is AfriTin Mining (OTCPK:AFTTF) reporting earnings?

A

AfriTin Mining does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is AfriTin Mining (AFTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AfriTin Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does AfriTin Mining (AFTTF) operate in?

A

AfriTin Mining is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.